A Kiama man who allegedly performed an indecent act towards a woman in a Werri Beach carpark will appear in court next month.
The 23-year-old man was arrested at Lake Illawarra Police Station after the incident on August 30, 2022.
Police were told a 48-year-old woman was in a car park at Werri Beach, north of Gerringong, when a man she didn't know approached her and began talking.
Read more: Paid pandemic leave to remain: PM
Shortly after, it will be alleged the man performed an indecent act towards the woman.
After ongoing inquiries the man was arrested on Monday and charged with carry out sexual act with another without consent.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Police are hoping anyone with information about the incident will come forward.
READ MORE:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.