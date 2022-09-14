Illawarra Mercury
Kiama man charged over alleged sexual act in Werri Beach car park

By Newsroom
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:23am, first published 4:02am
File picture by Rohan Thomson.

A Kiama man who allegedly performed an indecent act towards a woman in a Werri Beach carpark will appear in court next month.

