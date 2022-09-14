No front yard car parks allowed during UCI race week

If you're thinking about renting out your front yard for car parking to make a few bucks during UCI race week, forget about it.
You'll be breaking the law.
The UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong have been declared a "major event" and thus fall under the NSW government's Major Event Act.
That act bans the creation of "illegal car parks", which includes your front yard.
You can rent out your driveway as a parking space - but that would mean you can't use it yourself.
Parking spaces are shaping up to be a big issue during the UCI week.
The same issue will face those driving into the CBD for work, with Wollongong City Council opting not to relax parking restrictions, as well as closing several car parks.
Instead, council is encouraging people to use public transport to get in and out of the city.
For those who still want to go to town - either for work or to watch the races - several park and ride facilities have been set up.
There will be one at the Kembla Grange Racecourse, directly opposite Kembla Grange station.
The Bulli Showground, a short walk from Bulli Station will also offer parking.
There will be no parking fees at either location though spectators will be required to remove their cars at the end of each day.
There are also two park and walk areas, located at JJ Kelly Park and accessed off Springhill Road and a second off Port Kembla Road adjacent to the helipad site.
Both locations have footpaths and cycling paths nearby.
"Spaces will be limited and spectators should plan ahead and allow additional travel time during the event," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"We encourage spectators to also consider parking at other stations along the South Coast train line to get to the event."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
