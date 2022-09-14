Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Belinda Simmonds, wife of Reece Simmonds has pleaded guilty to stealing from her employers

By Louise Negline
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:39am, first published 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guilty: Belinda Simmonds leaves Wollongong courthouse with her lawyer, Peter Lang.

The wife of an ex-St George Dragons player, Belinda Simmonds, has appeared in Wollongong Local Court on allegations she defrauded the Shellharbour Kiama Family Day Care Centres of more than $90,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.