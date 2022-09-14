The wife of an ex-St George Dragons player, Belinda Simmonds, has appeared in Wollongong Local Court on allegations she defrauded the Shellharbour Kiama Family Day Care Centres of more than $90,000.
The mother-of-three was facing 41 dishonesty charges but they were dismissed in court yesterday after Simmonds made a deal with police.
Yesterday with her husband Reece by her side, she pleaded guilty to two fresh charges including fraudulent purchases worth $27,811.40 made between 13/3/2013 and 29/09/2019.
She also pleaded guilty to using her employer's credit card 105 times between 14/10/2016 and 11/4/2018.
Simmonds began working for the not-for-profit organisation in January 2013 as the finance manager.
On March 13 that year, Simmonds committed the first act of fraud using the company credit card to purchase groceries.
She used the card twice in March, and once in July and November.
During the December Christmas shopping period she spent $2000 racked up in items from surf shops and Sportsgirl. Simmonds paid $225 for a Christmas Eve night out at the Towradgi Beach Hotel using the card.
Over the next three years Simmonds continued to use the card paying for phone bills, clothing, jewellery and Christmas gifts.
Purchases included $2000 on three dining chairs and a wharf bench from Freedom Furniture in Warrawong and a new $2556 lounge from Harvey Norman.
In February 2017, Simmonds bought a 9kg condensed dryer, Breville smart kettle and four slice black toaster.
In October 2017 she purchased new car tyres and paid $1013.00 on the credit card. In June 2018, Simmonds' employer became suspicious of a number of transactions and went to police.
Simmonds employment was terminated on June 23 and she was arrested at her Towradgi home on December 12 and officers seized the stolen goods.
After her arrest police found a phone message Simmonds had sent to a friend on June 23, 2018, which read: "I still can't believe I was that f---ing stupid."
A sentence assessment report is being prepared. Simmonds will return to court on November 2 where she will learn if she will be spending time behind bars for her crimes. Also to be considered are other charges to which Simmonds has not yet entered a plea.
Those charges refer to allegations that Simmonds transferred more than $36,000 to her own account from the business bank account between October 2016 and September 2017.
