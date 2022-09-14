All eyes will be on Wollongong during the UCI Road World Championships as the city hosts cycling's equivalent of an Olympic Games road race.
So said race director Scott Sunderland, just days before the world's best cyclists descend on the city for "nine to 10 days of action-packed excitement".
"Over the nine to 10 days of the event the full focus of the rest of the cycling world will be purely on the world championships here in Wollongong," Sunderland said.
"Pretty much anyone that is talking cycling is going to be talking about Wollongong over the next 10 days and even after, as armchair critics give their analysis of how teams did tactic wise during the championships.
"I think the world championships in cycling is up there with the Olympic games. I think it is more comparable to an Olympic games road race than to a Tour de France, which is quite specific to stage racing.
"The world championships are unique and rate very well because the whole cycling community and the wider community are totally focused on the championships.
"We see it in the viewers, we see it in the increased media attention that it brings and Wollongong has got this chance to host it and I think they are going to do a fantastic job. It is going to be great."
The former professional cyclist from NSW added he couldn't believe he had the opportunity to be race director of the world championships in his own backyard.
"Just driving around the city you can see that people are embracing the event. The vibe is still building and it is getting more and more exciting. It is beautiful seeing all these rainbow stripes all over the city of Wollongong 2022.
"It is starting to hit home. You can see riders from all around the world riding the course [as we speak]. I can't wait, it is going to be great."
This view was shared by fellow former professional cyclist and championships safety manager Mark Renshaw, who added everything was in place to ensure the safety of riders and spectators.
"I spent 16 years professional racing and seen a lot of crashes. In my role as safety manager I can say we've done everything we can, and the local council and organising committee has done everything they can to avoid any crashes," he said.
"The local council has put in a mountain of work to make a lot of road modifications and safety alterations. All the works that have been done on the road are the safest we can deliver.
"We could have some rain during the championships but thanks to the resurfacing work done by the local council and government, it will make it a lot safer because we don't have all these different road surfaces.
"Honestly the riders make the race so it is up to them how safe they make it and you can't avoid crashes."
Read more: Meet Wollongong's biggest UCI Road Race fan
Renshaw urged spectators to use common sense.
"It is very difficult for 160 odd bike riders to stop on a dime ...if you have seen some of those plays of the day where there is massive crashes in cycling races......we want to avoid that at all costs and have a safe race and a clean race and a deserving world champion."
Renshaw and Sunderland believe Michael Mathews could be the men's world champion. "I think the Australian team will have to put all their eggs in the one basket.
"I think Michael Matthews is our best placed rider. He has just come off a second place in Canada.
"If I was a director I'd pretty much be putting all my resources around him, he is a proven winner in the Tour de France and other big races and and he is in top form.
"If I was the Australian team I'd be banking on Micheal Matthews to finally get a gold medal. He has been on the podium before this would be something special."
As an Australian, Sunderland was also hoping for Mathews to replicate his success 10 years ago in Geelong, when he won the under 23s men's road world championship race.
"He is super motivated. The last time he was world champion was in Geelong as an under 23, so this is a pretty damn good way to bookend your career.
"I'm not saying his career is done yet but this would be a big feather in his cap. I think he is really, really hungry for it and the team around him can help as they are a very supportive , strong smart young team."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.