There is something in the air in Wollongong - the sense something big is about to happen.
And that is the UCI Road World Championships, which will bring more than 1000 cyclists to the city from over 70 countries, along with thousands of support crew members and spectators.
Increasingly these elite athletes are getting spotted on Wollongong's roads, decked out in their national jerseys as they train ahead of the UCI's premier road cycling event.
Lang Park has been transformed into a central hub and fan zone, right next to the finish line, and
Meanwhile, it is not only cyclists and spectators who will descend on Wollongong.
Journalist, commentators, photographers and camera operators will also come to call the city home over the next week as they report on the international sporting event.
Wollongong 2022 head of marketing and communications, Candice Keller, said it was anticipated that about 250 media personnel from Australia and overseas would attend.
Miss Keller said they would include representatives from some of the biggest media organisations in the world, such as Getty and the Associated Press, who would share scenes of Wollongong across the globe.
They will set up shop in the media hub in the WIN Entertainment Centre.
