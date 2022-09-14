The Illawarra Dragon Boat Club will take to the water as part of a national pride paddle on Saturday, September 17.
The club which has run for the last 20 years will open its doors to all community members as part of the nationwide event, where more than 50 clubs will take to their local waters to encourage participation in the sport.
Illawarra Dragon Boat Club president Lynne Hutton said she was proud to support inclusion and urged anyone considering joining the team to attend.
The National Pride Come and Try event in the Illawarra will be held at the Rowing Centre on Northcliffe Drive, Warrawong and will kick off at 7:45am. Participants are welcome for a cuppa and morning tea after the paddling session.
Ms Hutton advised people to wear clothes they are prepared to get wet as well as closed-in water shoes. All other necessary equipment will be provided on Saturday.
