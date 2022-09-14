St George Illawarra have confirmed the long-mooted signing of Tigers rake Jacob Liddle, the club's first off-season purchase ahead of the 2023 season.
Liddle was granted a release from the final year of his Tigers contract after playing 11 games this season, sharing dummy-half roles with Fa'amanu Brown and Jake Simpkin.
A promising junior coming through the ranks, two shoulder reconstructions and an ACL tear have kept Liddle to just 75 games since debuting in 2016.
The Central Coast product will add depth to the Dragons hooking ranks with Andrew McCullough heading into the final year of his contract in 2023.
The club was also linked to Roosters hooker Sam Verills, who subsequently linked with the Gold Coast, in an effort to fill a void left by the departures of Reece Robson and Cam McInnes over the past three seasons.
It saw veteran utility Moses Mbye and rising half Jayden Sullivan called upon to play a dummy-half role at various points of the season as understudy to McCullough.
McCullough notched 300 NRL games this season and has vowed to see out the final year of his current deal, though persistent reports suggest he's being asked to consider retirement.
Having identified a lack of options at dummy-half, Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said Liddle was a priority signing.
"The opportunity to bring Jacob to the Dragons was a good fit for all involved," Haran said.
"Hooker is a position we identified as needing further depth in and Jacob is a good prospect for the club given his age and experience."
Liddle is the Dragons' first external signings for the 2023 season, though the club recently announced the re-signing of back-rower Billy Burns for another season.
There's not a great deal of wriggle room in a salary cap largely weighed down by the lengthy and lucrative deals of Jack de Belin, Zac Lomax and Ben Hunt, the latter heading into the final season of his $1.2 million per season deal.
Hunt comes off contract on November 1 and, on the back of a career-best season that could well result in a Dally M Medal, will have no shortage of suitors on the open market.
Hunt was adamant following his side's final-round victory over Brisbane that he and the club will "get it done" with the 2022 season now finished.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
