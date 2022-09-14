Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra confirm Jacob Liddle signing

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:20am, first published 6:10am
Tigers rake Jacob Liddle is Wollongong-bound after inking a deal with the Dragons. Picture: NRL Imagery

St George Illawarra have confirmed the long-mooted signing of Tigers rake Jacob Liddle, the club's first off-season purchase ahead of the 2023 season.

