Former hockey premiers University are back with a bang!Last Sunday they beat the minor premiers Wests Illawarra 2-1 to advance and face Albion Park in the Illawarra hockey men's grand final.
The Students have bounced back from the fourth position at the end of the pool matches and are peaking at the right time.
Coach Callum Mackay was elated with the win and has done a great job taking his team forward after a series of several losses early in the season and looking to the grand final now.
"Our big goal on Sunday was to be the first to score," Mackay said.
"We knew that if we could start the game on top it would give us a massive chance in winning."
The Students went ahead in the final minute of the first quarter when William Orth fired in a penalty corner, but the Devils came on level terms in the second quarter when Thomas Dolby replied with a penalty corner for a 1-all score at half time.
In the final quarter we had to grind our teeth and keep Wests out- Callum Mackay
The winner came in the fifth minute of the third quarter when the Students defender Zac McGregor connected a well timed penalty corner variation.
Wests went on the offensive in the fourth quarter with several penalty corners were left frustrated as McGregor and the goalkeeper Thomas David stood firm with timely saves.
"In the final quarter we had to grind our teeth and keep Wests out and were able to repel any Wests attack," Mackay said.
In the women's preliminary final, Albion Park easily beat Fairy Meadow 3-0 and the right to play University in the grand final showdown on Saturday.
After a tight first half where Meadow defended well, Park dominated the second half with three great goals from Cherie Marsh, captain Emma Mcleish and Kelsey Hughes with a great field goal.
