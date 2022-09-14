Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Old rivals Uni and Albion Park meet again in Illawarra hockey grand finals

By Tony de Souza
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uni's Ethan Bambridge takes on Albion Park's Brady Anderson this season. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Former hockey premiers University are back with a bang!Last Sunday they beat the minor premiers Wests Illawarra 2-1 to advance and face Albion Park in the Illawarra hockey men's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.