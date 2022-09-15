Crown Street Mall shoppers unmoved by prospect of La Nina

Weather experts declared the nation to be in the throes of another La Nina event but it's a bit like water off a duck's back for some Wollongong residents.
People in eastern Australia were warned they should prepare for above-average rainfall in spring and early summer.
Some people the Illawarra Mercury spoke with will heed this warning, but others remain unmoved, comforted by the fact they have been untouched by flooding earlier this year.
Figtree's Ethan Ivaneza experienced first-hand the impacts flooding.
Beyond the obvious damage to the exterior of his suburban property, flooding earlier this year caused Mr Ivaneza additional anxiety.
"We're quite close to some creeks and waterways," Mr Ivaneza said.
"I've got dogs so it's a bit difficult to keep them safe."
According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the Illawarra has at least an 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall - as of tomorrow.
However, the boffins expect the situation to deteriorate. They expect the worst rainfall will hit the Illawarra in November.
Despite these warnings, few people the Mercury spoke with have done much to prepare for the possibility of more flooding.
Port Kembla's Kevin Charles Wearing is in a fortunate position, geographically at least.
"Luckily I live on top of a hill so flood water just rushes away," Mr Wearing said. "The only way it really affects me is a bit of dirt and soot down the driveway."
Even when pushed about the potential for flooding, Mr Wearing was unperturbed.
Walter Komarnicki agreed, saying he's never directly experienced the impact of flooding in Wollongong.
"I live in a second storey unit so I'm not really worried about [flooding]."
On the back of the latest La Nina news, NSW SES has been recruiting and training new volunteers. The organisation has also rolled out a new Australian warning system.
West Wollongong's Josh Darby said more timely and efficient warning systems are key to better flood responses: "If we get more warning we can adjust where we are and what we do."
The advice from NSW SES is that residents need to be prepared for "increased wetness" over the next couple of months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.