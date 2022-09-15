Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crown Street Mall shoppers unmoved by prospect of La Nina

Updated September 15 2022 - 7:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weather experts declared the nation to be in the throes of another La Nina event but it's a bit like water off a duck's back for some Wollongong residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.