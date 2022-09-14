Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Wollongong 2022: The day and night efforts to spruce up Wollongong for the world

Updated September 14 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The council's road sweeping operations crew works through the night and day to sweep the streets of rubbish and debris. Supplied picture

They often work under cover of darkness but with the cycling world about to arrive in Wollongong en masse, you might have noticed a flurry of activity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.