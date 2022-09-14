They often work under cover of darkness but with the cycling world about to arrive in Wollongong en masse, you might have noticed a flurry of activity.
Some of it is different to the day-to-day machinations that keep our city in top shape, but not all of it.
The boosted schedule is in line with what Wollongong City Council would ordinarily do during the peak summer season when outdoor activity ramps up and the city's parks, beaches and other public spaces come into their own.
For instance ... every day, the council's mobile toilet cleaning crews travel up and down the coast to clean dozens of public toilets, many before 7am.
"Over in the Wollongong CBD, our city centre presentation crews work to ensure that our city is tidy and looking good for people to enjoy," Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said.
"Our city cleansing crews empty up to 500 bins in public spaces like at our popular beaches, parks and playgrounds every day."
"During a usual week, our road sweeping operations crew work through the night and day to sweep our streets, Crown Street Mall and our cycleways to remove debris and litter.
"It's an important job that helps the city stay clean and keep our stormwater system clear."
And even after the 2022 UCI Road World Championships have been run and won, demand on the city's public spaces and facilities is expected to increase, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"I'd like to encourage residents and visitors to Wollongong to do their part by disposing of recyclables and rubbish in the appropriate bins provided and treating public spaces respectfully," Cr Bradbery said.
