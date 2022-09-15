Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal commented that all seemed very quiet offshore last weekend with little to report.
Again, many putting it down to the full moon as to why the fish were not biting. But there were some good tuna taken down the coast off Batemans Bay and further south.
Closer to home off our local reefs, action was again pretty slow by all accounts with only a few good fish taken over the weekend and the majority of them were from deeper reefs over the 60-metres depth line.
Plenty of smaller fish were on offer around the drifts up and near Seacliff Bridge, with mowies and pigfish in the mix which helped fill the bag.
Flathead drifts were still on fire with lots of good fish from the northern drifts up off the National Park and further north as well.
Bulli Sands and the sand drifts around Port Kembla also attracted fish in the 50-centimetres range that were in very good nick.
There were a few kings about the islands but not in the numbers that we had seen over the past couple of months.
A few local anglers headed down to Jervis Bay in search of the bigger kings and were rewarded by fishing the 'big bommie' and near the sight boards with fish caught to 15 kilograms.
Beaches and rocks have continued to fish well for most species.
There are still plenty of big drummer and luderick lurking around the rocks, taking both cabbage and green weed - fresh and flies.
In amongst the drummer there have been some solid bream and trevally as well, for those using peeled prawns and cunje as bait.
Plenty of big salmon and tailor remain about the beaches and rocks at first and last light, as well as some good-sized flatties starting to move in on the beaches again.
For those who chase the silver ghosts there were rumours that a monster mulloway was caught off an unnamed northern beach during this past week. However, details are very sketchy at the least to this point.
Email your fishing yarns and photos to: gazwade@bigpond.com
