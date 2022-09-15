Illawarra Mercury
Slim pickings but beaches, rocks provide best fishing

September 15 2022 - 2:30am
Dee Gavin fished off Port Kembla to nail this tasty, but painful if stung, red rock cod. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal commented that all seemed very quiet offshore last weekend with little to report.

