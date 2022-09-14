A 22-year-old man from Figtree faced Wollongong Local Court after grooming a teenage girl on Snapchat and being found with hundreds of child abuse images and videos.
Rhys Bennett Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of grooming a child between the ages of 14 and 16, unlawful sexual activity and three counts of possessing child abuse material.
The court heard Nelson sent explicit videos and messages to the 15-year-old girl in September 2021 after he befriended her on Snapchat.
Police also found 117 videos, 1396 child abuse images including three images depicting horrific child porn after Nelson's devices were seized in November 2021.
Nelson began sending pictures to the teen, asking her to go for a drive, and persisted with messaging her after she informed him of her age.
The girl ignored messages from Nelson, including ones that said 'I want you' and 'I already said I'm too old for you but I want your body', according to agreed facts tendered to the court.
After she received a video of him masturbating, the girl felt "disgusted" and reported what she saw to her mother, who then reported to police.
Police raided Nelson's home seizing a hard drive, laptop, and two mobile phones.
Some of the videos found involved female children as young as six-years-old.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said it appeared Nelson engaged in pornography to cope with issues in his life but the images were serious, but not the most serious that she had recently seen in court.
His solicitor told the court, his client was suffering depression, and his arrest had been the catalyst to seek help.
"He is now engaged with treatment to deal with his issues."
"There are troubling aspects to his childhood and a connection between this and the types of offending he is charged with."
Magistrate Girotto adjourned the matter for two weeks to consider the evidence.
Nelson will return to court on September 28 for sentencing.
