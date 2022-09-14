Illawarra Mercury
Figtree man, Rhys Bennett Nelson has had his bail continued in Wollongong Local Court

By Louise Negline
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:02am, first published September 14 2022 - 7:26am
Rhys Bennett Nelson (front) leaves court. Picture by Louise Negline.

A 22-year-old man from Figtree faced Wollongong Local Court after grooming a teenage girl on Snapchat and being found with hundreds of child abuse images and videos.

