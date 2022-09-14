Illawarra Mercury
Here's what the Australian team will wear at 2022 UCI Road World Championships

By Newsroom
September 14 2022 - 8:00pm
AusCycling has revealed the team kit to be worn by the 29 Australian riders competing in the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, starting in Wollongong this weekend.

