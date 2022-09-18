The UCI World Road Championships looks to have another glorious day in store - with the men's under 23 time trials on the schedule.
The event blasted out of the blocks on Sunday when a new time trial king was crowned - Norwegian Tobias Foss.
Ellen Van Dijk retained her crown with a stunning ride, pipping Aussie Grace Brown by 12 seconds.
We'll keep you up-to-date with all things UCI-related as the days unfold ... plus some traffic updates when it matters most and some general run-of-the-mill news.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
