The competitive end of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships starts today - and its history in the making.
For the first time in UCI Road World Championship history, cyclists will race the same distance on the same day.
The women hit the time trial circuit first at 9.30am and will go off at 90-second intervals over 34.2km. The winner will be known about 12.30pm.
The men's time trial will follow in the tracks of the women's field over the same course. The men start at 1.40pm precisely and will be wrapped up by 5pm.
We'll keep you up-to-date with all things UCI-related as the day unfolds ...
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Please be patient, the blog may take a moment to load
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.