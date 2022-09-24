Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Live

Live traffic, travel, event details and results at the UCI Road World Championships Wollongong 2022

Updated September 24 2022 - 7:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sheer physicality of road racing will be on display as the 2022 world championships head into the final two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.