First introduced to the world championships in 2019, the mixed team time trial relay is on today.
Not sure what it is? Here how it works.
The three women can only start once the second of the male contingent has completed their segment, and the finishing time is determined by the second woman across the line.
Only one male and one female rider can afford to be dropped in each section of the race, meaning a team cannot let one single super-strong rider get carried away and drop everyone else
The relay will use the same course as the Men and Women Junior, and Men U23 from earlier in the week.
Stick around for competition updates, the latest traffic news when it matters most and some general run-of-the-mill news.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Please be patient, the blog may take a moment to load
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.