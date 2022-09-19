The UCI World Road Championships looks to have another glorious day in store - with the men's under 23 time trials on the schedule.
You'll see action on the city streets from 1.40pm, so why not get down to the fan zone in your lunch break and check out what's doing?
The event blasted out of the blocks on Sunday when a new time trial king was crowned - Norwegian Tobias Foss.
Ellen Van Dijk retained her crown with a stunning ride, pipping Aussie Grace Brown by 12 seconds.
We'll keep you up-to-date with all things UCI-related as the days unfold ... plus some traffic updates when it matters most and some general run-of-the-mill news.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
