Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Live

Live traffic, travel, event details and results at the UCI Road World Championships Wollongong 2022

Updated September 19 2022 - 7:50am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The UCI World Road Championships looks to have another glorious day in store - with the men's under 23 time trials on the schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.