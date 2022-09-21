Here we go, the last few days of the UCI 2022 Road World Championships and the road race schedule ramps in earnest from today.
The men's junior event kicks off proceedings at 8:15am from Marine Drive with a winner expected to be determined by 11:35am.
The 135.6km involves the extended version of challenging city-based circuit. It will reach up through Fairy Meadow and Mount Pleasant before finishing eight laps later where it all started.
Barely 90 minutes later, the men's U23 competitors will launch into their 169.8km road race.
Stick around for competition updates, the latest traffic news when it matters most and some general run-of-the-mill news.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Please be patient, the blog may take a moment to load
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.