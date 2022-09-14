Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Froling, Tyler Harvey humbled by Illawarra Hawks co-captaincy

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:36am, first published September 14 2022 - 11:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Hawks co-captains Sam Froling and Tyler Harvey. Picture: Kris Saad

Putting the 'C' next to their names was a no-brainer but, as far as the Illawarra Hawks' recent history goes, Sam Froling and Tyler Harvey are the unlikeliest of co-captains for the foundation club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.