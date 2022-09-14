Putting the 'C' next to their names was a no-brainer but, as far as the Illawarra Hawks' recent history goes, Sam Froling and Tyler Harvey are the unlikeliest of co-captains for the foundation club.
Still just 22, Froling is one of the most sought-after Australian talents in the NBL, while Harvey is a marquee import. In times past, it would have inevitably seen both departing through an ever-revolving door.
In an indication of the frank honesty that will underpin his leadership, Froling freely admits he was expecting to walk a similar path to the likes of Nick Kay and Mitch Norton, who built career platforms at the Hawks before heading elsewhere.
"Coming in that first year it was about getting my nose into the league and playing with what was going to be a poor team, and we were that year," Froling said.
"We went into administration and I guess I thought I'd just move onwards and go to either a 'better club' or somewhere else and make more money. Then I got that phone call from Goorj (Brian Goorjian).
"He was telling me his plans for this program for the two years he was going to be here, how he was going to transform it and make it into a program that's on the Perth, Melbourne, Sydney Kings' level.
"That excited me and brought me back and it's kept me here. I'm rolling into my fourth year here now. I still feel like I'm one of the young guys but I think I'm the most tenured player with Grida being hurt.
"I think it's a credit to Goorj and (coach) Jacob (Jackomas) and the ownership group for the way they've transformed this program."
Froling was famously the first player to sign back on after contracts were voided following the administration process and the wind up of the previous ownership.
He's young for a skipper, but his highs and lows through just three years with the Hawks have offered a fast-tracked education in the ways of a professional sporting club.
"I remember after that first year I spoke to Dean Jackson and he said 'you haven't really played for the Hawks if you haven't gone into voluntary administration' so I got that one ticked off early," Froling said.
"I think in that first year after the first couple of rounds, finals was a write-off and we saw what you see happen to a lot of teams in this league. It becomes a selfish kind of thing and guys are playing for their lives and playing for contracts so you want to perform individually.
"I think when Goorj and Jacob came in they changed that culture to 'we're going to be a winning team' and it elevated my game to another level.
"What I've realised now is that, if you're on a winning team, you're one of those guys that stays alive in the league and you get paid no matter what happens.
"If you're a consistent winner, teams want you. That first year I probably came in with a different mindset to that, but it's something that I've learned through this and something I'll carry out for the rest of my career."
While not a lot will change on the floor, Froling is well-attuned to the fact he'll carry extra responsibility to drive standards - standards to get the Hawks over the semi-final hurdle that has tripped them up the past two seasons.
"I think it starts with me and Tyler leading that and it's probably part of the reason that Jacob's selected us as captains," Froling said.
"Sharing it with Tyler is unreal. He's a great bloke and I love playing with him. We've got a pretty fresh group, we've only got four guys coming back from last year, so it'll be a different challenge that I'm excited for."
Harvey shares the same drive heading into his third campaign with the Hawks, his longest tenure with any professional club in a career that's spanned several countries and continents.
With two seasons to run on his deal, and having set up permanent digs at Corrimal, the co-captaincy leaves no doubt, he's all-in.
"It really is special to me," Harvey said.
"To have that name 'captain' slapped on me is humbling. Obviously Sam's alongside me and he's an unbelievable person and player and he's going to be an unbelievable captain.
"I love this city, I love everything this city represents, I love the fanbase and and, as the captain, it's my job to bring winning and bring a championship to this city.
"I'm invested in this city and that's why I signed the deal to come on back here because I wanted to win for this city. I see how important basketball is and how cool this culture is.
"The history behind this team is amazing and, before I leave, I want to win that championship and Sam's exactly the same in that pursuit. We're looking forward to accomplishing that goal."
While the Hawks somewhat over-achieved to reach the semi-finals two seasons ago, last year was a definite missed opportunity having earned hosting rights in a three-game series against Sydney only to get swept after dropping game one in Wollongong.
"Last year really burned man," Harvey said.
"I tried to take a step back and see how the season [really] was but losing that game to Sydney lit a different fire in me personally.
"This is the longest I've ever been at a [franchise] but it speaks to the great people who are here. The community built into this team and this city drew me here.
"We wanted to turn this back to a winning culture, a winning program and winning city. I think we've done that, but we also need to take that next step and bring a championship here.
"The new guys coming in know that's our goal, that's our standard. It's not going to be easy, there's talent all around this league, but losing in the semis the last two years has definitely lit a fire inside me and I'm ready to take that next step."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
