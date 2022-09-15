They've been one of the Illawarra Premier League's biggest improvers in 2022, and Cringila are on the verge of sewing up a finals berth.
The IPL regular season will conclude with four matches on Friday night. And while Wollongong United has already secured the premiership, the final round will mean plenty to a couple of teams - including the Lions.
'Crini' will take on rivals United at Macedonia Park in a clash where, if they win, they can secure fifth position for the finals. A draw may be enough to get them over the line, however, a loss would leave them vulnerable to the looming White Eagles, who will host Tarrawanna.
A place in the finals would cap an impressive campaign for the Lions, who have greatly improved since Icko Atanasoski took over the reins last September. After the side had sat near the foot of the ladder for the past few years, Cringila have claimed eight wins in 2022 and can finish inside the top five.
"With Tarra losing on Wednesday night [2-1 to Port Kembla], I think we can even afford to lose the game if Tarra beat the White Eagles, but we're certainly not looking at that. We're looking at going in and win the game, and not have to worry about other results," Atanasoski said.
"We've got nothing to lose. At the start of the season, I don't think anyone really expected poor old Cringila to be fighting for a semi-finals spot. But our coaching group always had a belief that we would, and we're nearly there now. We're going in all guns blazing to secure a spot.
"There's no tomorrow, it's the last game, and we're not going to die wondering."
Friday night is already set to be a huge occasion for United, with coach Billy Tsovolos and his players to be presented with the IPL title. United wrapped up the premiership last week with one round to spare.
"Full credit to Billy and his team. Under the amended format, they've been good enough to take out the league championships," Atanasoski said. "But we're looking at this as a game that we have to win, regardless of who the opposition is. We can't get overawed by the fact that that they're league champions, and we've proven since the competition got re-formatted that we can beat anyone on our day."
In Friday night's other matches, Albion Park will host Tarrawanna at Terry Reserve; Coniston tackles Bulli at JJ Kelly Park; and Port Kembla will meet Wollongong Olympic at Wetherall Park.
Bulli and Olympic's games will prove crucial, with both sides vying for second place on the table.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
