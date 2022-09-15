Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Grieving community farewells Buxton crash victim at Picton funeral

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:45am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Buxton crash victim Tyrese Bechard is being remembered as a "joyful character" who was "honest, selfless, and had the best intentions" by loved ones at his funeral in Picton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.