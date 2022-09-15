Young Buxton crash victim Tyrese Bechard is being remembered as a "joyful character" who was "honest, selfless, and had the best intentions" by loved ones at his funeral in Picton.
The grief was palpable on Thursday morning as hundreds of the grieving Wollondilly community, dressed in black, embraced one another and wiped away tears before they entered HisHouse Church, a week on from the tragedy that struck the small town.
The 15-year-old Picton High School student, along with four of his teenage friends, including 14-year-old Lily van de Putte, died after the car they were in crashed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton on Tuesday, September 6.
The service began after 9:30am, as friends and family paid respects to Tyrese, who was affectionately known as Reecey. They remembered him as a typical teenager who loved boxing, riding his motorbike and as someone who always had "the biggest smile".
His cousin, Nadia, was among those who paid tribute to Tyrese and acknowledged the tragedy of the crash at the service, in a touching speech read out by Pastor Michael Burke.
"You had the biggest heart, the most precious smile, the most perfect eyes," she said.
"You didn't deserve this, you were only 15 and had so much to live for.
"How you passed away was tragic ... I wish that never happened."
Pastor Burke went on to say Tyrese was a respectful young man who was "cheeky" at heart, and was brought up by his family on "good old fashioned morals and values".
"He was switched on ... he made goals for the rest of his life ... houses, cars," Pastor Burke said.
"In this country, as a male ... the best accolade you can get is to be called a good bloke. And he was just that. He was a bloody good, young bloke ... it doesn't get much better than that."
A slideshow was then played at the service, to pause and remember treasured memories friends and families held with Tyrese, including pictures of the young teenager with his grandparents, videos of him riding his bike at a skate park, as well as a video of him dancing with friends to "party music" that he loved.
Pastor Burke urged the community to look out for one another as the service finished.
"I don't normally get up here and preach, and I'm not going to ... I just want all of you young people to do me one favour - look after each other," he said.
As the hundreds of mourners left the church, the father of Lily van de Putte, John, paid tribute to his daughter's friend and approached the casket, pausing to rest his hand upon it.
Attending the first funeral of the five was "surreal", John said, adding the entire community is still in shock.
"Everyone is still in shock because they've all been so touched by it. Most people realised it could have been them," he said.
"I was quite amazed about how many young people were there and how it affected their lives. That was the thing that got me."
The crowd formed a guard of honour that stretched from the church to Bridge Street to bid Tyrese farewell one last time, clapping as the hearse carrying the teenager's coffin drove to Thirlmere Cemetery about 11am for the burial.
The impact of the tragedy was marked throughout the town in a touching tribute with homes, businesses and Wollondilly Shire Council displaying brightly coloured balloons that represented the young victims' favourite colours.
Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould asked the community to get involved in the special initiative on Wednedsay to remember the teenagers as their funerals take place over the coming days. It was clearly backed with pink, sky blue, mauve, silver, black and orange balloons tied to letterboxes across the town.
"We're asking everyone in the Wollondilly community to commemorate those lost and show their support for their families and friends by putting out balloons, streamers or similar on your letterboxes or outside your home from tomorrow morning until Tuesday morning," Cr Gould said in a Facebook post.
"This initiative has been put together based on an idea from the community and has the support of all five families.
"Let's show our support and how we have each others back here in Wollondilly."
It comes after Cr Gould announced a way the community can provide financial support to the grieving families last week.
The council activated its Mayoral Relief Fund, making it open to donations that would go directly to the families, and anything extra would be put towards youth mental health and driver safety campaigns.
People can donate to the fund at the council's administration building at 62-64 Menangle Street in Picton or online.
Meantime, Picton High School students have moved to online learning from Thursday until Monday, to allow the school's community to attend the funerals.
Support for students, staff and the wider community is available, with nearby primary schools with personal connections to the victims also offered assistance to attend the funerals.
"Counselling support continues for students, staff and the community. This will remain in place for as long as it is required," a NSW Department of Education spokesperson said.
Thursday's funeral is the first of five that will be held to remember the young victims of the terrible crash. Lily's loved ones will farewell her at 2pm on Friday at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Tahmoor.
