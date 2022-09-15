Lily* has been a part of one big caring family made up of her birth parents, her foster parents and her extended relatives for as long as she can remember.
Now 13, the young teenager made her way into Carolyn and Ian Vaughan's life when she was about 18 months old.
Wollongong foster mum Carolyn recalls the day being an emotional one as they went to pick up their little angel.
"I explicitly remember it was 12.20pm on December 10, 2010 - it's etched in my head," she said.
"The day she finally came home it was like she'd already lived there", Ms Vaughan said, "she was crawling all over, faster than I could catch her."
Ms Vaughan admits being open and honest with Lily as she grew up and started asking about her journey, where she belonged and where she came from.
"We have a very good relationship with Lily's previous carers, her birth parents and her extended family, it's all very relaxed and natural," she said.
Lily has always known the reality of her situation and Ms Vaughan has presented it to Lily in a positive light.
"Since a very young age we used pictures to tell her this is your birth mum and this is your birth dad," she said.
The Vaughans have been foster carers for about 15 years now and encourage more people to consider fostering.
"It would be beautiful if carers didn't have to exist, but the world has its challenges," Ms Vaughan said.
Ms Vaughan spoke of the multitude of children who are forced out of home due to their circumstances and the important role foster carers can play in making their lives a bit better.
"Foster caring is great for young couples, same-sex couples, single people, people who are retired or just anyone who is loving and caring and has the time, space and energy to take this on," Ms Vaughan said.
This year during Foster Care Week, which started on September 10, not-for-profit organisation CareSouth is acknowledging the support provided by foster carers and raising awareness about fostering.
Illawarra cafes Lettuce B. Frank and Diggies Kiama will be using CareSouth-branded coffee cups for the duration of the week to help expand the campaign.
"It's a wonderful agency, they provide training, they help you with casework, and provide backup support when you need it," she said.
According to CareSouth, there are close to 16,000 children and young people in foster care in NSW, with more than 60 children entering care each week.
CareSouth currently has 40 carer households in the Illawarra and are currently looking for foster carers for six young people, including a sibling group of four.
*Name has been changed to protect her identity
