Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong foster carer of 15 years urges more people to consider fostering

Zaina Sayeda
By Zaina Sayeda
Updated September 17 2022 - 2:19am, first published September 15 2022 - 12:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carolyn Vaughan celebrating Foster Care Week. Picture by Robert Peet

Lily* has been a part of one big caring family made up of her birth parents, her foster parents and her extended relatives for as long as she can remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina Sayeda

Zaina Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.