Bus drivers want Marine Drive terminus to return after UCI

Bus drivers will stage a protest in the middle of the UCI race preparations over the lack of a suitable bus terminus.
Drivers had been using the Marine Drive terminus but that has since been closed because the road is the finish line for the UCI Road World Championships.
On Friday at noon, drivers, bus companies and union officials will return to the terminus - now in the middle of the UCI race set-up.
The drivers are unhappy that Wollongong City Council has yet to find a suitable location for a permanent terminus.
Marine Drive will not be available after the UCI races finish as council has already promised its use for extra car parking spaces.
In the meantime buses have been parking at one of four temporary layovers in Market, Crown, Burelli and Harbour streets.
Some of those locations are not suitable as they do not have toilet facilities.
"Council it seems have a plan for Marine Drive, but for now when it comes to bus driver safety, we only have words and a promised investigation into future terminus sites, no definitive plan for a permanent new terminus," Transport Workers Union NSW Secretary Richard Olsen said.
"Marine Drive Terminus has been in use over 20 years, the TWU understands that the land was originally leased from council by Transport for NSW for two years, and arrangements just continued. Council has had 27 years to work this out."
Council has said it was working to find a permanent location for a new terminus.
