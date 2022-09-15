Alcohol delivery service Jimmy Brings comes to Wollongong

From Friday, Wollongong residents will be able to get beer or wine delivered to their door.
Alcohol delivery company Jimmy Brings, which has been operating in most capital cities, has decided to branch out into Wollongong.
"Wollongong was really one of the areas that felt like a bit of a no-brainer," head of Jimmy Brings Luke Calavassy said.
"The population in Wollongong has been growing consistently, it's a vibrant market, there are plenty of Sydneysiders moving down south for changes of scenery."
He also noted that, while the Illawarra has embraced rideshare services, aside from food deliveries there weren't many "ultra convenience style services" in the area.
The delivery range will stretch from Clifton in the north down to Windang and west out to Mt Kembla.
Products are ordered via the website or app, where people have to fill in details including date of birth (no anonymous "guest" purchases are permitted) and then the aim is to have the order delivered within 30 minutes.
Jimmy Brings is owned by the same company as BWS and those stores will act as distribution centres.
"We've got 12 BWS stores across Wollongong, so once an order is received the driver will be directed to a BWS store," Mr Calavassy said.
"They will pick up the the order and then be able to drop that directly to the customer."
The delivery drivers will operate along a similar model to rideshare services, where they log onto the app to look for jobs.
Before being allowed on the app, the drivers need to get Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) accreditation and a police check.
"On the driver app that they receive orders on, before they start every shift there is an RSA quiz that they need to do," Mr Calavassy said.
The drivers also need to check the ID of the purchaser before handing over the order.
If they are underage - or drunk - the driver is able to refuse to hand over the alcohol.
"Our drivers are fully compensated for deliveries that they don't actually deliver," Mr Calavassy said.
"So there's no disincentive for a driver to knock someone back, because they're still being paid even if they return the order to us because someone's intoxicated."
Customers are also able to self-exclude from the app, which will stop them from being able to purchase anything.
"We've got an automated RSA process in place so when a customer is ordering on our site, if they're making a high volume of orders over a short period of time, we actually stop those order as a risk mitigation [measure] as well," he said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
