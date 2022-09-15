Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Alcohol delivery service Jimmy Brings comes to Wollongong

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 15 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Calavassy (inset) head of alcohol delivery business Jimmy Brings says the service in launching in Wollongong on Friday. Pictures: supplied

From Friday, Wollongong residents will be able to get beer or wine delivered to their door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.