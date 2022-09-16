It hasn't made for a bag of laughs in the coaches box, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward feels his side has been well served by a hard grind into another finals campaign.
The Dragons secured their spot in the post-season with a golden-point win over the Broncos last week, a field goal from Rachael Pearson sneaking her side home.
It's not the only escape last year's grand finalists' have produced this season, overcoming a halftime deficit to see off a game Eels outfit 16-10 in round two.
They also copped a 34-6 touch-up at the hands of the Roosters, with a round-one win over the Titans the only victory coming in simple fashion.
They'll take on second-placed Newcastle this week ahead of a rematch on the finals stage just a week later.
While it's yet to fully hit its stride, Soward believes the hard graft is solid preparation for a finals campaign.
"We've had a couple of games this year where we haven't been at our best or haven't executed correctly at the death and we've been able to sneak away with it," he said.
"We haven't played well, I don't think we've played to our full potential for 70 minutes. I think we had some glimpses in that Titans game, but we also had some really soft periods.
"We're going all right, we've made another semi-final so I'm happy with how we're going, but we've still got some things to work out defensively.
"I wouldn't say the Roosters [loss] came at the right time, but it showed us where we want to get to and what we're going to have to do to get there.
"We've shown we know how to hang in there. On the weekend, at 18-all it was built for a dramatic finish. We'd never beaten the Broncos and Rat (Pearson) stood up and kicked it.
"That showed a lot of character. Those games will hold us in good stead."
Winning in extra time via golden point was a first for the NRLW competition and, with finals looming, the experience shapes as an ace up their sleeve should a similar situation arise come the clutch moments.
"It was, huge for Rat, but if you go back and watch that set, the way we set up for it was really professional," Soward said.
"We got the [captain's] challenge right, Kezie (Apps) was outstanding, then Keeley (Davis) got the quick play-the-ball.
"I knew Rat was going to kick it, but I was more impressed with the set-up."
It offers up the unique situation the Rabbitohs and Roosters faced in week one of the NRL finals, a sudden-death showdown just a week after meeting in the final round of the regular season.
While he's made habit of game-day reshuffles, Soward has named Taliah Fuimaono in her more familiar No. 6 jumper after shifting her to lock last week in order for young gun Zali Hopkins to debut in the halves.
"We've got Newcastle two weeks in a row so I just want to make sure we get back to what we know," Soward said.
"Zali was fantastic and giving her an opportunity in a big game shows that, if something were to happen to those halves, we can bring her in
"She executed well but also, watching her game, she's still got a few things to learn. I think that game management, our last plays, is something I'd like to get better.
"Fui at six, she's a great ball-runner, great defender and gives us some strength on the edge as well."
The Knights have been a resurgent force on the back of solid recruitment this season, chiefly former Broncos pair Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton.
Upton missed her side's close loss to the Roosters last week with injury, but has been named for Sunday's triple-header on the Central Coast.
With a finals berth assured, it'd be no surprise if she were a late withdrawal, but it's not something Soward's losing sleep over.
"It's a unique situation, we're going to play each other twice [in a row]," Soward said.
"They've been fantastic Newcastle, they've recruited really well, they're playing good footy. They nearly beat the Roosters last week, I thought they were a little bit unlucky.
"They're a really competitive side so it'll be interesting to see how both teams approach it.
"We're going up the highway to win, we want to get ready for that semi-final and it's another opportunity to get ourselves ready for that [finals] game in Brisbane in two weeks."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
