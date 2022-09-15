Gwenda Markwell's assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan is eyeing a shot at the feature Four Pillars at Rosehill next month, after Burning Need posted a second victory in four starts at Kembla Grange.
Jockey Glyn Schofield looked to have found a dead end in the straight until the six-year-old exploded through a gap to edge out Ron Quinton's Famous Pedrille, with Kurt Goldman's Intuition third.
Mohanan is hopeful of plotting a path to the $700,000 1500m race for Provincial and smaller Metropolitan stables on October 30, chosen by slotholders.
"She's had two wins and two starts this preparation, she's comeback so consistent," Mohanan said.
"Hopefully she'll get a shot at the Four Pillars now, we've got six weeks between runs for that and she can trial or have another run in between.
"In one way, I was worried, it was a nailbiter when she was held up like that today.
"But in the end it worked out perfectly, because she only has that short turn of foot and when she got clear she got through and won."
Jockey Rachel King was impressed with the fast-closing Never Sorry, who will be looking for further ground after finishing third at her second start for Markwell in a 1000-metre Maiden.
"They had a bit more speed than her over the 1000m, but she travelled OK and I really like the way she wound up in the straight, I had to sort of wait an extra 100m, because she didn't have a lot of room," King said.
"When she got that bit of space and attacked the line and finished off super."
A climb to The Everest's summit begins on Saturday in The Shorts (1100m), but will the race fitness of Eduardo hand trainer Joe Pride's gelding an edge on his rivals?
It's the first time Eduardo and Nature Strip have met since Chris Waller's reigning The Everest champion demolished a TJ Smith field in April.
But Pride maintains his nine-year-old gelding is ready to turn the tables after dominating the Group 2 Concorde Stakes (1000m) first-up.
"He's just in a great place both mentally and physically," Pride told Sky Racing.
"It's going to take a good horse to knock him off on Saturday and there'll be no shortage of good horses trying.
"He needs to be at this level to be winning this race, but it will be very much advantage Eduardo if that rain does come, that'll be for sure."
Speaking to ACM Racing, Waller is adamant Nature Strip is ready for battle, with the likes of Mazu, Masked Crusader, Lost And Running, Classique Legend and Overpass among the contenders.
"It was good to see Eduardo come back so well though. Nature Strip will have to be primed to beat him, we know he's a very good horse," Waller said.
