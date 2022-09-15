Illawarra Mercury
Gwenda Markwell stable's Four Pillars bid with Burning Need

By Tim Barrow
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 9:00am
Glyn Schofield and Burning Need have formed a successful partnership for the Gwenda Markwell stable this preparation. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Gwenda Markwell's assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan is eyeing a shot at the feature Four Pillars at Rosehill next month, after Burning Need posted a second victory in four starts at Kembla Grange.

