Numbers are on the rise at Woonona High School breakfast club as students embrace social opportunities post COVID

By Louise Negline
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
Dal Proudfoot, Carmen Mete, Simon Radford with student Lucas Hancox at Woonona High School. Picture by Robert Peet

What started out as a breakfast club at Woonona High School has become a social lifeline for students wanting to rebuild relationships after COVID lockdown.

