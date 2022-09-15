What started out as a breakfast club at Woonona High School has become a social lifeline for students wanting to rebuild relationships after COVID lockdown.
Woonona High School has been offering free breakfast for students for the past decade and every year the numbers grow - and not only due to the cost of living pressures.
Head Wellbeing Teacher, Simon Radford said during COVID it was much harder to operate because of the restrictions but now students are embracing the social engagement.
"It's more than just the food, it's about connecting with peers and teachers in a more relaxed setting, outside of the classroom," Mr Radford said.
"We know the advantages of starting the day with breakfast and it gives teachers a greater assurance students will have the energy levels to concentrate and focus in class.
The free brekky is available to all students, not just the kids whose household budget might be a bit tight.
"For most students, it's about convenience. They might be late catching the train or bus, so having breakfast ready for them at school eases that pressure," Mr Radford said.
"We have kids that come to the gym for training at 7am, so they're the first to line up, then the queue keeps flowing as students arrive at school."
Mr Radford said students are always grateful for the feed and it gives them a sense of belonging to the school community.
Baker's Delight at Corrimal and Albion Park donate the tubs of bread needed for toast.
Woolworths at Bulli drop off free apples and bananas for the smoothies and spreads, eggs and bacon are paid for by a club grant from the Bulli Woonona RSL.
"We mix up the menu every few days depending on what gets donated to us. Some days it's pancakes and banana bread on other days it's bacon and egg rolls or yogurt smoothies."
Year 10 students, Skye and Angus Barclay said its good when you're short on time in the morning or too lazy to make breakfast.
"It's a really fun time to socialise before school and it means I'm less angry in the morning because I've had something filling to eat," Skye said.
"I love the hot breakfasts and can eat as much toast as I want, it gives me a great start to the day," Angus said.
