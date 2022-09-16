Club's vegetation management plan a failure. Letters, September 17, 2022

Today Wollongong Golf Club cut down a healthy 75-year-old tree that was 20 metres high. There are very few significant trees on the golf course and in the past two years many of the oldest have been removed. In this harsh environment along the seashore very few species will thrive. The club states that it has a "Vegetation Management Plan" however not a single tree has been planted in the past 15 years.
The Vegetation Plan amounts to removing the long standing trees and vegetation for no apparent gain either environmentally or aesthetically. Today's destruction was not of a native species but the tree has provided shade to beachgoers and golfers as well as a bird haven for so many years. What sort of Vegetation Plan is it that destroys but does not replant? One that I call a total failure.
Sandra Whitfield, Wollongong
Having the third biggest city in NSW with the worst hospital is a sad reflection on all those who are highly paid to administer it. Time for a management cleanout. Time to thank all the frontline workers trying to keep the ship afloat. Time for a Teal member of parliament to replace our local politicians who are hamstrung by their head office to do nothing.
Our city contributes $4 billion in taxes to governments each year. Time for some of this money to flow back to our city instead of tunnels, new museums or revitalisation of Sydney's suburbs.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
On August 30 I was involved in a single car accident at Maddens Plains, and my car was written off.
When something like this happens you are taken on an amazing journey for the next couple of hours whilst you try and get your head around what just happened.
So many people came to our rescue and assisted us out of the wreckage and we never get around to thanking all of them, and I would like do that now.
Thank you to the ambos, the SES the Rural Fire Service, the police and the tow truck driver Justin and the many people who pulled up and helped.
One can only imagine what they thought would greet them as they stopped and rushed over. Luckily we got not one scratch, but were badly shaken of course.
Whilst I sat on the roadside bank with my wife Jennifer we just marvelled at the professionalism of the operation, and thinking how lucky we are to have such services there to help and care for us.
I apologise to the traffic we held up, but thankfully it was cleared quickly. Thank you all once again..
Rob Bell & Jennifer Himmelreich, Shoalhaven Heads
