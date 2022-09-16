Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Club's vegetation management plan a failure. Letters to the Editor, September 17, 2022

September 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club's vegetation management plan a failure. Letters, September 17, 2022

Today Wollongong Golf Club cut down a healthy 75-year-old tree that was 20 metres high. There are very few significant trees on the golf course and in the past two years many of the oldest have been removed. In this harsh environment along the seashore very few species will thrive. The club states that it has a "Vegetation Management Plan" however not a single tree has been planted in the past 15 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.