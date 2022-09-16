Steve Robinson, the man behind the Oxford, gets his old band back together

In the 1980s, Wollongong was a city of cover bands.
No-one wanted to hear a band who wrote and played their own songs, the thinking at the time went, so if you wanted a gig you had to play someone else's songs.
"You'd go down to a venue to see them and they'd want to see a set-list because not only did you have to play covers, you had to play the right covers to fit their venue," explains Steve Robinson from the band A Comedy of Errors.
And if you were from Wollongong and wanted a gig in Sydney? Well just forget about it.
"In Sydney you ring up and they'd say 'where you from' or they could check out the area code and see straight away you were from Wollongong," Robinson said.
"They'd laugh at you because you were either hopeless or you wouldn't bring a crowd."
That was a problem for Robinson and the band he started with brother Dave and drummer Mark Callaghan. Well, mainly for singer and guitarist Robinson.
"The thing is, I'm lousy at covers and it was soon pretty obvious that me and the band's covers weren't going to happen," Robinson said.
"So we did only originals, which didn't have any lyrics at first because I was coming out of the Mick Jagger school of singing - I could never understand what he said. So I just mouthed words and made them up."
But if venues were only interested in cover bands, then where did A Comedy of Errors perform these unusual originals? At the Oxford Tavern, in a move that gave birth to the pub's reputation as the centre of the local music scene.
However, it took a little while for the crowds to come. Back in the 1980s, the Oxford didn't have the best reputation - it bore the nickname of "the bloodhouse".
"I had lots of friends that wanted to see me play," Robinson says.
"I'd tell them we're playing at the Oxford and they'd say 'well, we're not going down there. We'll get stabbed'. None of my friends would come down to see us at the Oxford.
"It took us a while to get the message out that it's okay, you won't get stabbed, it'll be alright."
The band went through a revolving line-up of members, breaking up in the early 1990s after they released the first CD from a Wollongong band.
A recording of that last show exists, with Robinson saying from the stage that he would never be playing these songs again.
He held true to that for around 30 years ... but then he changed his mind.
He'd seen Callaghan die two years ago, bass player Tony Harris pass away in May and drummer Chris Flanagan move into high needs care and felt the need to celebrate the music they made again.
So he wrote out a band history/sales pitch and emailed it to La La La's on a whim. Around 10 minutes later they emailed back and said he had a gig.
Then he had to find some bandmates, which include bassists Kylie Pickford and Jim Sheehan (playing different sets) and Man Bites Dog drummer Rob Laurie, with Robinson on guitar and vocals.
The songs came next, which meant ploughing through a lot of old cassettes and set-lists, realising he no longer remembered some of them.
"You see a song title on an old set-list and you think 'what song's that?'," Robinson says.
"There was a song I found last night, I've got no idea where it came from. I don't remember anything from that song.
"I can't remember recording it, I can't remember writing it, I can't remember playing it. So I thought 'I'm not going to do that one'."
Some of the songs he does remember come from the six-track EP Enter Stage Left, released in 1991. It went well, and led to radio and TV appearances. Crucially, it was the first CD released by a local band - recorded by Ed Lee at his studio in Woonona.
Robinson said it hadn't been done before simply because "no one thought it was a possibility".
"When I said I was going to do a release, people were expecting a cassette or possibly a record and I said no 'I'm doing a CD'. They said 'you're freaking mad'," he remembers.
"I couldn't even press it in Australia because they didn't do EPs in Australia at the time, we could only press full albums."
In the days before the internet, that meant physically posting the masters overseas and then having to make plenty of international phone calls to see why it was all taking so long.
"Then I think it was the year after there were 11 CD releases in Wollongong after I released that," Robinson says.
"And they were all recorded by Ed. Because people could see that it was possible and this is what it can do."
As far as the development of the local scene went in the late '80s and early '90s Robinson surprisingly says cheap rent was crucial.
"At that time they were a lot of people around just wanting to do stuff and it comes down to the fact that we could afford to live in really cheap rental properties," he says.
"Wollongong had a lot of cheap houses around and that there were a lot of musos and artists paying $30 or $50 a week rent. And you could do that before you get a proper job or you're on the dole and you can afford to live and make art.
"If you came up with an idea, there was so many people you could call on and they would make it happen because they're really talented."
Robinson's legacy is more to do with fostering the Wollongong scene through the development of the Oxford than what he did as a musician - and he's okay with that.
"I never picked up a guitar to be remembered or famous," he says. "I just picked it up because I wanted to do it as a job.
"I'm a bit weird as a musician - fame scares the shit out of me. There's a few times I've been recognised in the street and it scares the crap out of me."
A Comedy of Errors and guests The Culprits (David Beniuk and Ty Emerson) and Denise Thomas (Erika's Jive) perform at La La La's on October 16.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
