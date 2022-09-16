Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Steve Robinson, the man behind the Oxford, gets his old band back together

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Robinson (right) with A Comedy of Errors bass player Jim Sheehan, who is taking part in the band's reunion show. Picture by Robert Peet

In the 1980s, Wollongong was a city of cover bands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.