Knocking down an old building in Sydney and making it into the "Queen Elizabeth II Place", is a noble idea, but in my opinion it would have been far more meaningful to Australian history if the NSW government could have thought of calling this significant area "The Uncle Jack Charles Park". We already have streets named after the royal family and statues of our past Queens already exist.
Our own Jack Charles has no statue or streets named after him to remind us of this great Australian, who was a Stolen Generation survivor and an Elder of the Yorta Yorta people, a king in his own right, who deserves our total devotion and recognition in passing.
It is too late for this Sydney name changing plan, but I hope the "Uncle Jack Charles" name will also be honoured in a similar way somewhere in Australia; that is the least we could do.
John Pronk, Wollongong
Above is a photo of my twin cousins, Margaret and Charlie Cameron, in 1954 presenting a gift of flowers to the Queen at Slacky Flat, Bulli, now called Bulli Showground.
They were representing the children from the Illawarra region and were both Legacy recipients as their father was killed during active service in Bougainville, New Guinea.
Jim Parker, Earlwood (ex Woonona)
Some time was spent recently speculating that Labor and Albanese's promise to legislate for a National Anti-Corruption Commission by the end of the year, could be delayed because the Australian Parliament has been delayed as a result of Elizabeth II's passing. It was pleasing to see that PM Albanese has not suggested this. Each state in Australia has an ICAC style anti-corruption body, the Commonwealth does not. Labor and Albanese need to be reminded of their promise!
Morrison and the LNP made a commitment to an Integrity Commission in 2018, but it never eventuated and the LNP stuffed around with it for nearly four years. There needs to be a reminder to Labor to get on with enacting their promise. But a National Anti-Corruption Commission needs to be well thought through and enacted with care. The electorate will judge Labor on its implementation of a core commitment!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
