Some time was spent recently speculating that Labor and Albanese's promise to legislate for a National Anti-Corruption Commission by the end of the year, could be delayed because the Australian Parliament has been delayed as a result of Elizabeth II's passing. It was pleasing to see that PM Albanese has not suggested this. Each state in Australia has an ICAC style anti-corruption body, the Commonwealth does not. Labor and Albanese need to be reminded of their promise!