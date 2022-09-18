Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

What about recognition for Uncle Jack Charles? Letters to the Editor, September 19, 2022

September 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Knocking down an old building in Sydney and making it into the "Queen Elizabeth II Place", is a noble idea, but in my opinion it would have been far more meaningful to Australian history if the NSW government could have thought of calling this significant area "The Uncle Jack Charles Park". We already have streets named after the royal family and statues of our past Queens already exist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.