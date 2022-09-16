They completely emptied the tank to claim the Illawarra League premiership so Collegians face a major refuelling effort ahead of Saturday's Presidents Cup showdown with Hills Bulls.
The Bulls hoisted the Ron Massey Cup following an 18-12 win over Glebe last weekend and face a quick turnaround into the Cup semi-final at Collegians Sports Centre.
The Dogs will be depleted with skipper Blake Phillips (suspension) unavailable and injury clouds hanging over Josh Dowel (hand), Alec Reid (knee) and Charly Runciman (back) among others.
They will have the benefit of an extra fortnight to prepare and, given how busted his side was by the final whistle on grand final day, coach Nathan Fien says his side will need every bit of it.
"It's not going to be the same team that we had in the grand final but, at the same time, it's going to open up some opportunities for some young guys as well," Fien said.
"Every team at this point of the year has bumps, bruises and issues. Dowely's got to go and see a hand specialist but we've asked him to kick that down the road a bit.
"Charly's had a back issue we've had to manage most of the year, Cass (Liam Cassidy) went down in the [major] semi against Thirroul and did well to get onto the park in the grand final.
"I'm glad the grand final wasn't another week down the track because we had a few guys busted and bruised and I don't know if we'd have been able to get them up."
It may be a squad low on troops, but Fien's confident his side will have no problem mustering the desire to give the post-season Cup a shake.
"Everyone's playing for different reasons now," Fien said.
"What really drove us this year was that we had really experienced players and then we had young guys coming through that were taking their first steps into it.
"The likelihood of that group being the same next year was very slim so we just wanted to get the boys to realise that in the build-up to the finals.
"They were able to capture that and that's why they were able to dig themselves out of a hole a number of times throughout the year.
"Our reserve grade went through to the grand final and, while they weren't able to get it done on the day, the depth is definitely there.
"It shows the strength of the club as well. We can call upon any number of players at any given time to step up and do the job for us."
While 'we'll focus on ourselves' is a well-worn rugby league cliche, it's quite literally the approach this week taking on a side sight unseen.
"Games like this you just focus on yourself," Fien said.
"You get to see the difference in styles, whether we could compete in their competition, whether they could compete in ours, so there's those bragging rights there.
"We know our shapes and if we execute our plays and get into a grind we'll be able to compete with most teams and give ourselves a chance.
"Defence is an attitude and we'll know pretty quickly if we've scrubbed off the rust from the grand final, and probably the drinks we celebrated with.
"It'll be interesting to see how we show up but it's a great opportunity for some of our young guys to showcase their talent in a big game."
