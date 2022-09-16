Illawarra Mercury
Collegians hit reboot for NSW Presidents Cup tilt

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
September 16 2022 - 4:00am
Collegians will need to shrug off the toll of their run to the Illawarra League title when they take on Hills Bulls in a NSW Presidents Cup semi-final on Saturday. Picture by Anna Warr

They completely emptied the tank to claim the Illawarra League premiership so Collegians face a major refuelling effort ahead of Saturday's Presidents Cup showdown with Hills Bulls.

