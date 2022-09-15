A Nowra man's history of cannabis use dating back to when he was a child has led to a judge finding special circumstances were involved in sentencing him for a stabbing in February 2022.
Justice Julia Baly said Zac James Blacker, 22, had an "extraordinarily high level of disadvantage and deprivation" stretching back to his upbringing, including first using cannabis at six years of age.
"This drug use, developed at such a tender age that it's normalised, I've formed a view that substance abuse is certainly not an aggravating factor but might be a mitigating factor," she said.
Justice Baly sentenced Blacker to two years and five months in prison, with a non parole period of one year and four months, backdated to February 3, 2022 for the crime of reckless grievous bodily harm.
On February 2 Blacker was at a Warrawong unit with another man and woman.
At 12.30am the man in the unit texted Blacker.
"Why you got to be a cheeky mouthed c--- over text then when I'm in person not say anything," the text read, according to documents tendered to court.
As he looked up from his phone, Blacker was confronted by the man who grabbed him and headbutted him.
Then, Blacker kicked the victim to the face at least twice before grabbing a flick knife on the bed where he was sitting.
Blacker then stabbed the victim in the left side of his torso three times and three times to the upper left leg.
Bleeding profusely, the man went to the bathroom where the woman and the owner of the unit provided first aid.
Blacker fled before paramedics and police officers arrived.
When emergency services arrived they found large bloods of blood in the kitchen, hallway and bathroom.
Paramedics took the victim to Wollongong hospital where he was treated for his six stab wounds.
Police began searching the area and at 1.15am a police dog handler found Blacker hiding in a bush nearby.
Blacker was arrested and police found a flick knife in the right pocket of his shorts.
After being taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, Blacker admitted to the stabbing however said he did not regret stabbing the man but said the subsequent stabbings were "a bit excessive".
He "may not have got him good" and it was "just a poke" Blacker said, according to court documents.
At the time, Blacker was on parole for a number of offences and had failed to report to police in Nowra as required under his parole conditions.
According to a parole report, Blacker had a "history of poly substance abuse combined with mental health issues" but despite being released from jail in August 2021 had failed to engage with a psychologist and drug and alcohol counselling.
Shortly before the offence, the parole officer notes that Blacker had relapsed into using methamphetamines and drinking alcohol.
Blacker pleaded guilty to the charges and Justice Baly noted his remorse, but said the offences were "extraordinarily violent".
"I am guarded to prospects of rehabilitation and concerned [Blacker] is likely to reoffend."
Despite this, Justice Baly said Blacker is still "very young" and the court must do everything it can to encourage rehabilitation.
Blacker will be eligible for release from June 2, 2023, with an extended parole period with supervision required.
"I hope you take advantage of the finding I've made," Justice Baly said to Blacker.
