Zac James Blacker receives jail sentence for Warrawong stabbing

By Connor Pearce
Updated September 15 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 4:43am
Zac Blacker admitted to an "extraordinarily violent" reaction after stabbing a man in a Warrawong unit. Picture from Facebook

A Nowra man's history of cannabis use dating back to when he was a child has led to a judge finding special circumstances were involved in sentencing him for a stabbing in February 2022.

