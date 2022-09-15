Stock up your fridge during UCI race week - delivery may not be an option

If you were planning on forgoing the grocery shopping and relying on food delivery next week, just check a map.
With many parts of Wollongong impacted by UCI Road World Championship road closures, food delivery drivers are concentrating their efforts south of the city's CBD.
Menulog driver Vedanth Anand, who usually works in the Shellharbour area, is expecting Wollongong drivers to work in Port Kembla or Shellharbour for the week of racing.
"I don't deliver in the Wollongong area because parking is already a problem, I can't imagine what's going to happen during the UCI week," Mr Anand said.
He believes food deliverers who use bikes may still be able to work but then, mainly during daylight hours only.
University of Wollongong student Lucinda Simpson was planning on ordering a special meal for her sister's birthday on Monday but has rethought her plans.
"I didn't realise the depth of the impact this event will be having on everyone's day-to-day lives," she said.
Miss Simpson, who lives in Mount Pleasant, frequently orders takeaway and even some grocery staples through the delivery apps.
"I have been out buying meat and veggies, just stocking up because I do not plan on going shopping during the few hours that the road closures will be lifted for every day next week," she said.
Miss Simpson believes with a limited window of opportunity, the shops will be hit hard during non-racing hours and likely to run low on stocks.
A Deliveroo spokesperson said the team was excited to have UCI championships come to Wollongong.
"We will monitor the event closely to see what impacts may be occurring, and make adjustments as needed. We ask for customers to be patient during this time, in the event of unexpected delays," the spokesperson said.
