A policeman charged with domestic violence offences did not appear in Wollongong Local Court today.
The man has been charged with offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking and intimidating a woman known to him with the intent to cause fear of physical and mental harm.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear in Wollongong Local Court today having been granted conditional bail on Saturday.
Police officers began investigations following reports of a domestic-related incident between a man and a woman on Friday, September 9.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday the man's lawyer, Matt Ward, requested a variation to the man's bail conditions which restricted him from being within 200 metres of the Wollongong CBD.
A variation was put in place so that the man can attend court in future.
The matter will return to court on October 6.
