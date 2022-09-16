They got within striking distance a fortnight ago, but Fairy Meadow will need to produce something special when they take on Wests for the Illawarra District Netball Association's Premier League title on Saturday.
The first Premier League champion will be crowned since 2019 - after two years decimated by COVID - when the two sides meet in the grand final at Berkeley.
Wests enter the game as favourites after an unbeaten campaign.
However, Meadow goal attack Amanda Bergin said her team had gained plenty of confidence from their semi-final against the minor premiers, where Wests prevailed by five.
Meadow finished the regular season in second and bounced back from that loss to beat Dapto in last week's preliminary final.
"We always knew that if we were going to make the grand final, we'd be up against Wests," Bergin said.
"They play a really good game right across the court, they've got girls and a good coach, so we have to watch out for pretty much every aspect. They put in 100 per cent every week, so we know if we want to win, we need to be putting in 110 per cent.
"But we got a lot of confidence [from the semi]. We came within 10 goals during the season then got within five in the semi. So even though we lost, we were stoked with the result."
While it's been a superb season for Wests, coach Kay Buckley said it has been far from perfect. Heading into the crunch end of the season, she said consistency had continued to plague them.
"It's very exciting to make the grand final, some of the girls haven't experienced this before. We've got a few young ones and a few old ones, so we've got a nice balance. We're very fortunate to be in the position we are in because we've been a little inconsistent," she said.
"They're [Meadow] a really strong team and balanced over the whole court, from defence through to the shooting end, so it should be a good game."
The match will cap a huge Saturday for IDNA, with grand finals in all senior grades. The curtain-raiser for Wests versus Meadow will be the Senior A1 decider between Shellharbour and Southern Suburbs.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
