Inflatable sculptures arrive at Crown St for the UCI Road World Championships

By Natasha Bini, Lara Smith, Zaina Sayeda
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:12am, first published 6:00am
LtoR, Artist Matthew Aberline, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery and artist Maurice Goldberg in the mall with the art on display. Picture by Robert Peet

Giant, inflatable sculptures, covered in splashes of colour have filled the centre of Crown St Mall as the city prepares to host its cycling festival Spin Fest.

