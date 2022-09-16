Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Gerringong and Stingrays battle to make Group Seven grand final

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong's Dylan Farrell tackled during the Lions' 32-20 loss to Warilla Lake South. Picture by Robert Peet

Group Seven minor premiers Gerringong will look to buck recent history on Saturday and end the fairy tale season of the Stingrays of Shellharbour in the process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.