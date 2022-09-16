Group Seven minor premiers Gerringong will look to buck recent history on Saturday and end the fairy tale season of the Stingrays of Shellharbour in the process.
The two combatants will play a preliminary final at Kiama Showground, the winner to earn a grand final spot alongside Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
Finishing first in the regular season hasn't necessarily led to grand final success in the past decade, with some minor premiers even bowing out in straight sets and failing to make the big dance.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart isn't one for looking back and is more concerned with creating "good history" for the Lions, who have been the competition's most dominant team in the past decade, the last of their five premierships in this period coming in 2020.
Stewart was confident his experienced charges would bounce back from the heartache of their last-start 32-20 loss to Warilla Lake South.
"We were minor premiers in 2020 and we went on to win it. Last week was disappointing but we want to give ourselves a chance to win the competition for a second straight season," he said.
"We have got plenty of experience there and those blokes will certainly not want to go out the back door.
"I know that, so I expect them to get into it on the weekend and get back to what we do well."
Stewart said the Lions would have their work cut out against a Stingrays' side favoured by many to go all the way and win their maiden title.
"We have to muscle up and get back on the bike,'' Stewart said. ''Luckily we've got a second chance. We have to be better than against Warilla. We were on top for 60 minutes of that game and did some things in the last 20 minutes to invite them in.
''They've got plenty of good footballers in their side who can punish you, and they did that.
"The challenge for us now is get back to what we do well. We've just got to build pressure on them and be patient with the football.
"We've got enough guys in our side who can create opportunities and just give ourselves a chance really."
Stingrays co-coach Brad Reh said it was an exciting time for the club, with first and reserve-grade still in the running to make the grand final.
But he added his charges were soley focused on trying to extend their nine-game unbeaten run.
"We know we are on a roll but that is behind us now, we've celebrated those and we move on to the next," Reh said.
"Gerringong is a quality side. We have to play for the full 80 minutes to have any chance of knocking them out.
"They are a really good side. They don't let you get away with too much and they test you all the time, so we have to be switched on for the whole 80 minutes."
Reh added that Gerringong had quality right across the park but said a lot of their good work started from hooker Nathan Ford and Dylan Farrell.
"I think Nathan Ford, they tend to run off the back of Nathan, then you have got the likes of Dyl Farrell, he obviously has NRL experience there.
"They have leaders and quality right across the park, that's why they finished first, everyone has to be on their game tomorrow."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
