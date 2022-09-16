You know it as Lang Park - but for the next eight days, the popular Wollongong park will be the main UCI Road World Championships fan zone.
The park, adjacent to City Beach, has been transformed into a fan zone for the UCI Road World Championships.
Wollongong 2022 partnerships manager Carly Maloney said the fan zone is designed to hold thousands of people who want to come down and cheer cyclists on the final stretch.
"This is where all the excitement happens, it's that moment where everyone's leaning over the barricades and cheering the teams on as they come home", she said.
A stage in the centre of the park will serve as a presentation podium for medal ceremonies has large screens either side so you don't miss a minute of the action.
The fan zone will also house an abundance of food and drink stalls from local businesses as well as a licensed alcohol venue called The Handle Bar.
There is a large VIP marquee situated in prime position on the finish line, which will host up to 400 people who get to enjoy a front row seat.
