Time to reinvest in TAFE and its workforce

As the COVID pandemic starts to wane, it is being replaced with another crisis that has been incubating for many years, even before COVID entered our lives.
But unlike COVID, this one is entirely human made, having been concocted in the ideological laboratories of mostly conservative governments and their free market think tanks.
It now poses, arguably as great an economic threat as COVID itself.
It's a two-sided beast. Falling real wages on one side and acute shortages of skilled workers on the other.
It is the product of industrial relations and training policies of governments that were clearly designed to produce low wage outcomes and decimate our TAFEs whilst diverting taxpayer funds to private training providers. Businesses whose primary objective was to increase profits, not train the workers of tomorrow.
While much attention has been given at the Jobs and Skills Summit to industrial reforms including multi-employer bargaining and the use of international labour, the failure of market-driven policies to train and skill our workers has been less prominent.
So why are we surprised? When you rip $2 billion out of TAFE and turn a blind eye to many of the rorts of fly-by-night providers, what do you expect?
Well I can tell you one thing that the Perrottet government, didn't expect. They didn't expect that their market-driven experiment known as the Smart and Skilled program would fail so spectacularly that it would become "exhibit A" for things not to do to fix a skills crisis.
They also didn't think that employers would agree with unions and demand that our public training institutions be properly funded and increase their capacity to train Australian workers.
The answer on the skills front is as obvious as the problem. Rebuild the firm foundations on which post-war Australia was literally built.
Let's not forget that the kids that became the electricians and plumbers, the metal workers and mechanics and carpenters, hairdressers and secretaries were all trained right here, including the migrants that came in the 1950s and 60s through till the end of the 20th century.
There was never a question of who would provide and fund that training. TAFE was purpose built to do the job and we funded it through our taxes because we all benefited from it.
Fast forward to the present and the students have become customers and their courses are now contracts and the system is geared to meeting its market and demand-driven objectives, not the skill and training needs of our people, industries and economy.
Of course the NSW government will blame the skills crisis on COVID and even the attitudes and work ethic of students and young workers but the truth is that the young cannot train themselves and their employers are being asked to become TAFE teachers as well business operators at a time when they are already time poor and drowning in paperwork.
Throw in fire and flood crises and shortages in housing and social infrastructure and you have a perfect storm in the form of a skills and labour crisis. Now it's crunch time.
The renewable energy revolution will not wait forever for governments to abandon their failed privatisation fantasies, to pull their finger out and urgently invest in TAFE and its workforce.
The billions of dollars in investment in renewable technologies, power generation and related systems will require thousands of skilled workers.
They will not wait till our region trains them before they decide whether to invest here or elsewhere and if they invest here whether they will use local or international skilled labour.
Similarly, the labour shortages in aged care and a number of other social and community services requires an urgent response, not just in terms of pay rises, but also a generational plan in training these workers for the future.
On the bright side there is some room for optimism. Recently the federal government pledged a jointly funded package for TAFE and training of $1.1 billion as part of their skill formation agenda. This means that the ball is now firmly in the state government's court.
Will Perrottet take this opportunity to change course, ditch the failed Smart and Skilled program and massively reinvest in TAFE and its workforce or will he keep playing the same tune?
Albert Einstein once said that the definition of insanity was doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Let's hope that sanity prevails in this case.
