Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Get ready weekend ideal opportunity to prepare for fires and floods

Updated September 15 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get Ready events will take place on September 17 and 18. File picture.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is calling on all Wollondilly and Wingecarribee residents to join NSW RFS volunteer firefighters this Get Ready Weekend and prepare for the bush fire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.