Get ready weekend ideal opportunity to prepare for fires and floods

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is calling on all Wollondilly and Wingecarribee residents to join NSW RFS volunteer firefighters this Get Ready Weekend and prepare for the bush fire season.
NSW RFS Superintendent Martin Surrey said residents in the Wollondilly and Wingecarribee area are invited to meet their local brigade and to find out how they can prepare themselves and their properties.
"While we've seen wet weather recently, it can take only a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for fire conditions to return, so it's important to get ready," he said.
"Get Ready Weekend is an ideal opportunity to find out more about making a plan, making your home bush fire ready, and understanding the new Fire Danger Rating System.
"The new Fire Danger Rating System is simpler, and provides clear actions to take. It's important to know the changes - they could save your life".
Wingecarribee Shire Council General Manager Lisa Miscamble said the weekend provided an opportunity to start a broader conversation about the need to prepare for emergencies.
"Three years ago, the shire came under direct threat from the Green Wattle Creek and Morton bushfires," she said.
"By the time these bushfires had been extinguished two lives had been lost, dozens of homes burnt to the ground and more than 64,000 hectares of our bushland scorched.
"No one ever wants to witness a repeat of these events."
Ms Miscamble said the weekend would focus on disaster preparedness from multiple threats.
"Each year, communities across NSW may experience bushfires, home fires, floods, storms, heatwaves, power outages and other emergencies," she said.
"Already this year the shire has been inundated by floodwaters and storms on numerous occasions."
"This has highlighted how important it is to be prepared for all hazards."
"I encourage everyone to follow their local RFS brigade's Facebook page for more information as it becomes available."
Superintendent Surrey said there are five simple steps you can take to reduce your bush fire risk, like clearing flammable items from around your home and mowing your lawns.
Superintendent Surrey said it was important to have a plan.
"We've seen the devastating consequences that bush fires can have, so it's important that people right across the local area live bush fire ready - by knowing their risk, having a plan, and getting ready," he said.
"Get Ready Weekend on September 17 and 18 is the ideal opportunity to meet your local Brigade and learn more about how easy it is to prepare."
If you can't make it to an event this Get Ready Weekend, you can always find out more about making a bush fire survival plan at www.myfireplan.com.au
To find your nearest Get Ready event, click here. Stations across Wingecarribee and Wollondilly will be open.
