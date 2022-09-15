Weekend trackwork will see buses replacing trains

Illawarra residents will have to deal with trackwork for the first weekend of the UCI event - but only if they're travelling north.
Trackwork between Sydenham and Central on Saturday and Sunday will see buses replacing trains between Waterfall and Central.
On the South Coast line, the promised increase in train frequency will still take place.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the work couldn't be postponed until after the UCI events.
"Trackwork is planned more than a year in advance and requires collaboration across multiple organisations," she said.
"Rescheduling a trackwork weekend would have a significant impact on future planned trackwork possessions."
