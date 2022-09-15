Illawarra Mercury
Remy Gardner ready for 2023 Superbike World Championship opportunity

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 15 2022 - 11:08am, first published 9:25am
Remy Gardner has his eyes set on making his Superbike World Championship debut next year. Picture by Rafa Marrodan ATPImages/Getty Images

Remy Gardner continues to forge his own impressive motorcycle racing path, with the son of Wollongong legend Wayne securing his first Superbike World Championship contract.



