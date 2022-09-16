The Wollondilly community continues to rally around the grieving families and friends of the five teenagers killed in last week's crash at Buxton.
Picton business Finer Detail Industries will host a memorial car show from noon at its Henry Street site, with proceeds going to the five families.
In a post on Facebook, the business owners said they were "truly blown away" with the support from individuals and other businesses in the community for the event.
Meanwhile a Wollondilly Shire resident named Melissa Davis has raised over $18,000 through the online fundraising site GoFundMe for the families.
Some individuals have donated hundreds each to the fundraiser, with one even putting in $700.
Picton Junior Rugby League Football Club has also started collecting donations for the family of one of the teens, who played for the club.
Meanwhile, the Southern Highlands Bereavement Care Service will deliver an information session for parents to help them support their children during the grieving process.
It will take place on Monday from 6pm at the Wollondilly Shire Hall in Picton and people can register online at the council's website: https://www.wollondilly.nsw.gov.au/home/events/parent-information-session-september.
Wollondilly Shire Council has encouraged residents to put out balloons to show their support for the bereaved families, with colours to represent each of the teenagers: sky blue, pink, pink or mauve, grey or silver, or orange or black.
The council is lighting up its library in one of these colours each night, with the building taking on an orange glow on Thursday in memory of 15-year-old Tyrese Bechard, whose funeral was held that day.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
