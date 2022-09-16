Illawarra Mercury
The generous support the Wollondilly community has offered families of Buxton crash victims

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:25am, first published 7:45am
Balloons festoon Tahmoor's streets in honour of the five young victims of the Buxton crash. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Wollondilly community continues to rally around the grieving families and friends of the five teenagers killed in last week's crash at Buxton.

