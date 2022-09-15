Illawarra Mercury
Surfing sensation Keira Buckpitt wins the Illawarra Academy of Sport's athlete of the year

Updated September 15 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:30pm
Surfing sensation Keira Buckpitt has taken away two honours at the IAS' awards night. Picture by Anna Warr

Ulladulla junior surfer Keira Buckpitt has taken away two major honours at the Illawarra Academy of Sport's awards night, winning the DRB Group Athlete of the Year award and the "Lonestar" Athlete of the Year prize.

