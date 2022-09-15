Ulladulla junior surfer Keira Buckpitt has taken away two major honours at the Illawarra Academy of Sport's awards night, winning the DRB Group Athlete of the Year award and the "Lonestar" Athlete of the Year prize.
She joins esteemed company in winning the award, with former winners including Emma McKeon, Blake Govers, Sally Fitzgibbons, Sarah Carli and Kieran Woolley.
Buckpitt received the trophy at the IAS' awards night on Thursday. She will also receive a $5 000 scholarship sponsored by the DRB Group to assist her development in the sport.
The 17-year-old took out the Australian Junior Online Surf Championships U-18 girls titles in October 2021 and she is part of the Surfing NSW junior high-performance squad where she finished runner-up at the state championships in November 2021.
IAS chief executive John Armstrong said the organisation was proud of what Buckpitt has achieved so far.
"Keira has been a fantastic ambassador for the Academy over the past few years, her passion, commitment and enthusiasm to her sport has been outstanding," he said,
"She has such an exciting future ahead and we eagerly look forward to watching her progress through the surfing pathway."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.