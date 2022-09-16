The official 2022 UCI Road World Championships program will get under way in Wollongong this Sunday, September 18.
More than 1000 athletes and 300,000 spectators will descend on the city, while a worldwide audience of 300,000 will tune in to watch the global sporting event over one week.
If you waited until now to book accommodation near the action, don't worry. There is still plenty of accommodation available on Airbnb, with prices ranging from $419 a night to a whopping $5857 a night.
A one-bedroom apartment with a parking spot in the heart of Wollongong is available for one week from Saturday, September 17- 24, for $2938.
The ground floor unit is within walking distance to Wollongong's north and south beaches, Belmore Basin and Stuart Park, and is close to all the UCI action both day and night.
Featuring high-speed internet, Apple TV, 190cm TV, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, it also features a car space.
A quaint cottage in the heart of Wollongong that can sleep up to eight guests is available from September 17-19 for $1211 (based on two adults).
The house has a large backyard and is close to Wollongong Harbour, Wollongong City Beach and Crown Street Mall.
It is also near a free bus service that takes you around Wollongong.
A renovated three-bedroom beach house in Harbour Street, Wollongong, that sleeps six people is for rent during race week for more than $1200 a night.
The house, which has one King bed and two Queen beds, is located a stone's throw from famous Wollongong Harbour and local beaches.
Featuring two new bathrooms, a new kitchen, spacious dining and lounge area, second living room and air-conditioning and two smart TVs, it also comes with parking and race drop-off.
It is a short walk into the CBD, which will be the hub for the Spin Fest after-dark fun.
It will set you back $8530 for the seven nights, based on six adults.
Details: Click here.
If you want a bird's eye view of all the race action, look no further than this apartment. But be prepared, it doesn't come cheap at $13,285 (based on four guests) for race week.
Close to the race action and offering panoramic views of the coastline, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment comes with concierge service and six-star amenities including gym, pool, barbecue area and more.
It is also close to all amenities including shopping, trains, buses, beaches, waterfront restaurants and of course all the fun of Wollongong 2002, including Spin Fest.
If it's high-end luxury accommodation you are after, look no further than this stylish three-bedroom apartment with ocean views.
Located directly across from the beach and a short walk from Wollongong's many attractions, this apartment sleeps six and has two bathrooms, a lounge room, fully equipped kitchen and laundry.
There is also a patio with lounge seating, dining table and barbecue so you can take in the view of the races.
But all this luxury doesn't come cheap. It will cost you a whopping $41,012 based on four guests - that's $5857 a night!
But it is the perfect spot from which to sample everything Wollongong has to offer.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
