A Horsley man has been sentenced to five years' jail after he was caught with $237,422 in $50 and $100 notes hidden in his linen cupboard.
Luke Andreou, 32, was arrested as part of a global police sting involving Australian Federal Police where he was trying to sell a pump action shotgun.
Andreou had been using an app called An0m to advertise the sale of the gun.
In Wollongong District Court today, Judge Julia Baly said possession of the firearm was the most serious of Andreou's offences and carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
In March and April 2020, using the online name, 'VDI', Andreou communicated on numerous occasions with a user called 'Rumpy'.
Judge Baly read out the exchange in its entirety to the court as she said it demonstrated Andreou's clear intent to sell the weapon for $25-thousand to an unknown buyer.
Offender: "When do you wana grab the pump"
Rumpy: "Today bra"
Offender: "Ill meet ya somewhere coz will chuck it in car in garage and leave so not walking out front with it. Don't really have anything to put it in it's a big c---."
The exchange continues with Andreou telling 'Rumpy' that he had f-----d up because the gun was loaded and they would need to 'pop' a few rounds to get the shells out.
About five hours later after the pair had met up the online communication continued.
Rumpy: "My ear is still ringing."
Offender: "My shoulder is not very clumpy at all...Cumpy"
Rumpy: "Haha Haha. Got you good"
Judge Baly said Andreou had previously tried to sell a police cap and vest via the An0m app to a user known as 'icecube'.
Andreou sent an image of a man with his face covered wearing a NSW Police cap stating: "Snr constable vdi plz do not talk back at any time when speaking to you or I'll take your wallet and keys ya dogs".
Of all the photos from the AFP raid on Andreou's house, in May 2020, Judge Baly said there was one that really caught her attention.
"The photo that stands out to me is 7 bundles of $50 and $100 notes on a shelf in a linen cupboard. A further 16 bundles of notes were found packed into a camouflage bag," Judge Baly said.
The total sum of money was $237,422.
Judge Baly said she found it extremely difficult to accept Andreou's evidence that it wasn't unusual for him to keep cash at home because of this cultural background.
Officers also seized 56 grams of cocaine, six vials of testosterone and prescription drugs.
Police also uncovered a military rifle, a gel blaster pistol, a NSW Police baseball cap and reflective vest.
Judge Baly said the police uniform showed Andreou's level of immaturity - "like he was dressing up for a fancy dress party".
When sentencing, Judge Baly said she took into consideration that it was Andreou's first time in custody and he had previously been of good character with no criminal history.
Andreou was sentence to a total of 5 years in prison with a non parole period of 3 years.
He'll be eligible for parole September 11, 2025.
