Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Horsley man Luke Andreou jailed for five years after his home was raided by the AFP in a global operation

By Louise Negline
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:35am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the items seized by police at the home of Luke Andreou.

A Horsley man has been sentenced to five years' jail after he was caught with $237,422 in $50 and $100 notes hidden in his linen cupboard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.