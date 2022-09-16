Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra named worst weather-affected region as BOM declares third La Nina event

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra was the worst weather-affected region in the state this winter, and there may be no reprieve in sight as rain-weary residents face yet another La Nina event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.